Farmer’s market opening day delayed due to heat

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The farmers you usually see at the Holyoke Farmers Market will not be there for opening day.

According to a press release sent to 22News from the Chamber of Commerce, the market expected to start on Thursday will be delayed due to irregular weather patterns this spring. The streets will remain open for traffic as usual.

Local farmers will return on June 1 for the celebration of Children’s Day.

There will be a hydrating station set up for those who come with water and water infused with fruits and veggies as well as the sign up for the Farmers Markets rewards program.