Dr. Phil – “‘Spoiled, entitled daughter has blown $130K on makeup, gambling'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Nineteen-year-old Cherylyn says she loves living the high life and admits she is a spoiled and entitled “princess” who has spent tens of thousands of other people’s money on her lavish lifestyle.

Cherylyn says she maxed out her 19 credit cards on designer shoes, handbags, purses, clothes, makeup and pampering! And, Cherylyn says she insists on fine dining, fast cars and her boyfriend, Tyler, footing the bill.

However, Tyler says he has nothing more to give Cherylyn except an ultimatum, which he delivers when he comes face-to-face with her onstage.

Cherylyn’s mom, Joey, says that her selfish and manipulative daughter has blown over $130,000 in less than a year and her spending has left a trail of devastation which includes pawning over $7,000 worth of family heirlooms and stealing her identity.

Sparks fly when Cherylyn defends her entitled behavior during the taping. What jaw-dropping statement does an unrepentant Cherylyn make to Dr. Phil?

