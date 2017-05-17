Does the FBI have a file on you?

(KELOLAND) – With FBI investigations in the news these days, is it possible federal authorities have been looking into your past?

You can find out what the FBI has on you by simply doing some digging online KELOLAND News Investigative Producer Michael Geheren has been mining a treasure trove of information on one prominent South Dakota politician.

“We found more than 600 pages of FBI files on George McGovern and they showed death threats against him, they found other things while they were vettting him and so a lot of information that came from the FBI from his records,” Geheren said.

KELOLAND News found it through the Freedom of Information Act. Anyone, not just the media, can send in a request in on deceased individuals or even yourself.

How do you request your own FBI File?

The details are below from the FBI website.

Option 1: Submit your request using the eFOIPA portal.

Option 2: Submit your request using the Sample FOIA Request Letter. The form includes instructions. Note: Please use the U.S. Department of Justice Certification of Identity Form DOJ-361. If you have any questions about this process before submitting your FOIA request, please e-mail foipaquestions@ic.fbi.gov. Mail or fax your submission to: Federal Bureau of Investigation

Attn: FOI/PA Request

Record/Information Dissemination Section

170 Marcel Drive

Winchester, VA 22602-4843

Fax: (540) 868-4391/4997

Letter format: Provide your complete name and mailing address. Telephone, fax, and e-mail addresses are optional.

Provide any identifying data that will help us locate information—for example, the subject’s complete name, aliases, date and place of birth, Social Security number, former addresses, or localities.

If you are interested in records pertaining to a particular incident, please describe it in detail. Another living person: If your request is for information about another living person, that information is usually not disclosed unless you have obtained the person’s written consent or unless public disclosure is authorized by law. Requests for information about another living person should be accompanied by evidence of the subject’s consent. Please use U.S. Department of Justice Certification of Identity Form DOJ-361 and complete the section identified as: Authorization to Release Information to Another Person. You may submit an attachment listing additional information that may aid in locating responsive records. Please place your name and contact information on the attachment. A deceased individual: If your request is for information concerning a deceased individual, you must provide proof of death. Acceptable forms of proof of death include obituaries, death certificates, recognized sources that can be documented, written media, Who’s Who in America, an FBI file that indicates a person is deceased, date of birth is 100 years or greater, or Social Security Death Index page. State how much you are willing to pay for duplication fees if any are assessed. Refer to the U.S. Department of Justice FOIA Reference Guide.