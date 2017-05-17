Delays on Route 5 in West Springfield for line striping in lanes

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you live in West Springfield, prepare for delays on Route 5.

MassDOT crews will be performing line striping on lanes along Riverdale Road. You’ll see lane reductions near the Riverdale Shops over night Wednesday night and Thursday from 7:00PM to 5:00AM.

Drivers should reduce speed and use caution when driving through the area.

Here’s how you can stay up to date with traffic conditions:

Dial 511 before heading out onto the roadways and select a route to hear real-time conditions

Visit www.mass511.com to real-time traffic and incident advisory information

Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT