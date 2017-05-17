Controversial towing situation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s legal. But is it moral? We’ll let you decide.

People are illegally parking at the post office, but they say, they don’t have a choice. They park at the Post Office, but they walk into the Department of Transitional Assistance. Within seconds, a Bach Towing truck who steaks out the lot rigs their vehicle. Our 22News cameras saw it happen…twice.

“He tells me it’s going to be $90 to drop the car right now or $155 when I get to the lot plus $35 a day and I don’t have any money. I have nothing. That’s why we are here, because I don’t have any money,” said Ronald North of Palmer.

The issue: Not enough parking for DTA customers. Only a lot for employees.

“I Think it’s a little ridiculous because people come here for help. Financial assistance and the building does not have a parking lot,” said Jessica Soto of Holyoke.

The Postal Service told 22News they need to keep their lot clear for their customers. Leonard Eremento of Bach Towing issued this statement.

“If the posted placard was a handicapped sign, and the violator

was towed, this conversation would likely not be taking place.

At the end of the day, we have to remember that each business in the

city of Springfield and throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has

a business to operate and maintain.”

“Oh yeah he tried to tow my car last week and I said nope. You can’t tow my car. And I was in the car with my son and he still tried towing it,” said Gladyliss Rivera of Springfield.

The tow company says they have plenty of posted signs and have advised DTA workers to verbally warn customers not to park there.

The DTA told 22News they encourage customers to do their business online. We asked them if they review parking access, but by news time we did not hear back.