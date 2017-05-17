Chicopee police searching for home break-in suspect

Woman arrived home to unexpectedly find man inside

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are searching for a suspect after they say a woman discovered an unexpected visitor.

Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that the victim came home Wednesday afternoon to discover a man inside the house. The suspect then ran off.

WIlk said that the suspect is described as a tall, thin man, who was wearing a black ski mask on his face, a black shirt and black hood, with gray pants.

Police are using a dog in their search near Sunflower Avenue and Edgewood Avenue, which is off Granby Road.

If you have any information or have seen the suspect, call Chicopee Police at (413) 592-6341.

