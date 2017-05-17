Car crashed into Springfield nursing home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into the front of a nursing home in downtown Springfield Wednesday morning.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told 22News that the driver of the Mazda crashed into Saint Luke’s Home on Spring Street. A Springfield Fire Department photo showed that one of the building’s front windows shattered after the crash.

Leger said that the driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center, and is expected to survive.

There is no word at this time on the cause of the crash.