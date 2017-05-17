Boston landmarks to glow green for boy fighting cancer

BOSTON (WWLP) – You might notice some prominent Boston landmarks lit up in green Wednesday night, but it’s not to celebrate the Celtics’ appearance in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Instead, the Zakim Bridge, Government Center, North Station, and South Station will be glowing green to support a six year-old boy fighting a rare, inoperable form of brain cancer.

Devin Suau of Framingham was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG, which is a tumor that affects the brain stem. The cancer ultimately affects major bodily functions, including breathing, swallowing, heart rate, and eyesight.

Devin has been raising awareness of the disease since his diagnosis on January 25, and drawing the attention of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and reality star Kim Kardashian-West. Fundraisers for Devin have raised large sums of money, and #whynotdevin has been trending on social media. Earlier this month, Devin met at the State House with Governor Charlie Baker, who issued a proclamation declaring May 17 to be DIPG Awareness Day.

The color green was chosen for DIPG awareness because DC Comics’ The Green Lantern is Devin’s favorite superhero.

“It is a great honor working with our partners to help bring awareness to this awful disease, and to see the strength of Devin and his family,” MBTA Chief Operating Officer Jeff Gonneville said in a news release sent to 22News.

In addition to the Boston landmarks that are being lit up green, the Burns Bridge between Worcester and Shrewsbury will also be illuminated with green lights Wednesday night.

Today is #DIPG Awareness Day in Massachusetts. It was an honor to meet Devin Suau earlier this month to make it official. 💚 #whynotdevin pic.twitter.com/dlK4PzuW67 — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) May 17, 2017

Thank you @MassGovernor for making this happen for Devin and all the other DIPG fighters. Boston goes green for Devin 5/17! 💚 #whynotdevin pic.twitter.com/aBy0iC1rRJ — Devin Suau (@WhyNotDevinDIPG) May 17, 2017

Governor Charlie Baker declared today, May 17th, DIPG Awareness day in Massachusetts #WhyNotDevin, Boston… https://t.co/D1DKKk47DS — Framingham Police (@FraminghamPD) May 17, 2017