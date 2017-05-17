Be careful where you swim!

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Many of the state’s public beaches and swimming areas will be opening on Memorial Day and 22News has what you need to know to swim safely.

Many families will be looking to escape the heat soon. The state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation has a few warnings for you before you go in the water. Not all swimming areas have life guards, so make sure you and your kids know how to swim.

DCR advises you to always swim in designated swimming zones. Drop-offs under the water and strong currents are the main reason why, typically young adults, drown in those areas. Be on the lookout for any signs or warnings that are posted along the shore.

“Usually I look out for flags because sometimes if there’s a pH balance that’s off or something, there’s a red flag or something like that. So if I don’t see that, I usually don’t swim,” Kiefer Tyrrell of Shutesbury told 22News.

The DCR conducts regular water testing between Memorial Day and Labor Day while beaches and swimming spaces are open. Some areas may have signs that say “swim at your own risk.” The DCR suggests only strong swimmers go in those waters, and make sure someone else is around.

It’s important to make sure you’re never alone when you swim and use common sense.