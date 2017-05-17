57 hoarded cats recovering at Springfield shelter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While we all love our animals, extreme cases of animal hoarding can have severe consequences for the animals involved.

That was the case with 57 cats that were removed from a home in Chicopee earlier this week. The animals are now being cared for at the Thomas O’Connor animal shelter in Springfield.

Most of these cats were found in such bad shape that barely half of them are expected to survive.

Shelter Director Pam Peebles told 22News how situations like this one can get out of hand. “So many times, we hear ‘what are you going to do with them’, ‘no one can take care of them like I can’, and unfortunately they’ve lost the ability to even see the condition, the death and dying in their home.”

Of the 57 cats found this week, in the home of an elderly Chicopee couple, Peebles said only five can currently be described as healthy.