CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Whether they admit it or not, your teen needs you to help them. Jeff Londraville, author of ‘The Filter’ shared five ways to help your teen.

5 ways to help your teen

1. Teenagers need models and mentors. Of course you as a parent are called to be the primary mentor of your own teenager but he/she also needs other adults! They need to have models and mentors that reinforce all of the truth they are learning from you.

2. Teenagers need community. In an age of bullying, gossip, slander and hatefulness (which can destroy a teenager’s self-identity), young people need other young people who can lift them up, encourage them and challenge them in all the right ways.

3. Teenagers need mission and goals This process will accelerate the disicpline process in the life of your teen in ways you could never imagine!

4. Teenagers need structure, not strict. Great youth structure builds on the foundation that moms and dads have laid.

5. Teenagers need a safe place to confess and confide. Often teenagers who struggle with sin and temptation have nowhere to confess and confide. They feel trapped . Yes, I know that teen life is busy. But it would be a shame if our teenagers graduated from high school and were catapulted into “the real world” without every opportunity to know, live, share and own their behavior.