Yard Sale Tips

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) It’s spring and you are thinking of how to get rid of all your unwanted clutter. A tag sale might be the way to go, but the task often seems daunting. Malena Chipps from Fancy that Antiques in Wilbraham has a few tips to help you get the must out of your unwanted items.

DIY Tag Sale Tips<style type=”text/css”> .wpb_animate_when_almost_visible { opacity: 1; }</style>

What NOT to sell at a tag sale: JEWELRY!

AUTOMOTIVE and OIL ADVERTISING!

ANYTHING GEORGIAN, EDWARDIAN, VICTORIAN, ART NOUVEAU, ART DECO or MID CENTURY MODERN!

Fine more tips here!