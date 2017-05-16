Yard Sale Tips

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal)  It’s spring and you are thinking of how to get rid of all your unwanted clutter. A tag sale might be the way to go, but the task often seems daunting. Malena Chipps from Fancy that Antiques in Wilbraham has a few tips to help you get the must out of your unwanted items.

What NOT to sell at a tag sale:

  • JEWELRY!
  • AUTOMOTIVE and OIL ADVERTISING!
  • ANYTHING GEORGIAN, EDWARDIAN, VICTORIAN, ART NOUVEAU, ART DECO or MID CENTURY MODERN!

