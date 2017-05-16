Wilbraham vintage climb kick-off event held Tuesday

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – An event was held Tuesday night to preview the re-enactment of the 1908 Wilbraham Hill Climb.

Vintage cars lined up on Monson Road in Wilbraham for the mile-long climb.

The re-enactment of the event was first held in 2013, and it was such a hit they decided to do it again. In addition to the hill climb, there will be classic and vintage cars on display on Main Street.

“We have brass cars that will be there,” said Ed Cenedella, of the Wilbraham Hill Climb Committee. “We’ll have model T’s, we’ll have Stanley Steamers, we’ll have the GM Bus of the Future from 1936 that belongs to the Peter Pan bus lines, with a live band on it.”

The all-day event will be held July 8th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Wilbraham.