When will toll booth construction on the Mass Pike be finished?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said toll demolition and road reconstruction on the MassPike is either on-time, or ahead of schedule at all 23 work zones across the state.

MassDOT began demolishing toll booths along the MassPike in October, when the state’s All Electronic Tolling system went into effect.

MassDOT spokesman Patrick Marvin told 22News each location has its own specific design and management plan. He said crews are now focusing on comprehensive road reconstruction operations to prepare the road for standard highway use. That work includes excavation, grading, installing drainage and utilities, and putting barriers and guardrails in place.

Marvin said construction will continue to work on the former toll plazas in Westfield, West Springfield, Springfield, and Palmer this spring, with paving in Westfield and West Springfield scheduled to be finished by the end of July.

Crews are then expected to begin road reconstruction, drainage, and lighting installation at the plazas in Chicopee and Ludlow this summer. Final paving and landscaping is scheduled to take place at all of the plazas in western Massachusetts this fall.

Marvin said the overall construction on all of the former toll plazas in western Massachusetts is scheduled to be finished by the end of 2017.