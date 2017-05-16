West Springfield PD: Man traded stolen items for heroin

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police say that they arrested a man who admitted to trading stolen goods for heroin.

The department posted on their official Facebook page that Jeremy Parker of South Hadley was arrested on multiple counts of larceny Sunday night.

Police say that they were contacted by a victim who said that they were supposed to have been picked up by Parker (who had been driving the victim’s car) but the suspect failed to show up at the agreed-upon time. The victim had arrived home from work to discover several items missing from their house.

Police set-up surveillance at the Riverdale Shops, which is where the victim then arranged to meet with Parker to have the vehicle returned. Officers allegedly saw Parker driving the victim’s car, and they stopped and arrested him.

Police say that Parker admitted to them that he had traded the items stolen from the victim in exchange for heroin.

Parker is charged with three counts of larceny over $250, one count of larceny under $250, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license. There had also been a trial court warrant out for his arrest on a charge of larceny over $250.