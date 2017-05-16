“Underride” reduces property taxes in Granby

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Homeowners in Granby will now have lower property taxes than they did in the past three years.

At town elections Monday, residents approved- by a wide margin- an underride question. The underride reduces the average homeowner’s property taxes by about $10-15 per year.

Town Clerk Kathy Kelly-Regan said homeowners can now pay less, because of a promise that was made to them three years ago. In 2014, when the town needed funding for curbside trash pickup, residents were promised that they could vote for the underride to refund any additional money collected.

“They promised that they would do it, and they held their word, and the people I think appreciated the fact that they did that. It’s a little bit of money, but it’s the principle of it,” Kelly-Regan said.

The underride is distributing $30,000 among the town’s homeowners, but it does not cancel-out how much residents have paid in property taxes since 2014.

The tax cut goes into effect on July 1.