TSA prepares for upcoming busy travel season

WASHINGTON (WWLP) – The number of passengers expected to travel at airports this summer are at record highs, with peak travel periods in June and July. The Transportation Security Administration is expected to screen more than 2.5 million passengers a day during the upcoming busy travel season.

The TSA has begun preparation for the summer’s travel period by adding 50 more passenger canine teams, 2,000 more TSA officers.

“As we approach the summer break, securing the travel of millions of passengers daily remains our top priority,” said TSA Acting Administrator Huban A. Gowadia. “It is well known that terrorists continue to focus on aviation, which is why TSA continues to focus on providing robust security screening.”

The Administration will also continue works with vendors and airlines to develop and bring effective technology to airports. Currently, there are 50 automated screening lanes in operation at Newark Liberty International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport. More machines are expected to become operational in the coming months.

TSA is advising travelers to arrive at airports early as delays may occur, especially if they are flying from one of the nation’s busiest airports. Visit the TSA website for more information.