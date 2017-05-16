Trump claims ‘absolute right’ to share info with Russia

(NBC News) – The White House is in crisis mode again. After a Washington Post report claimed President Trump revealed classified information to Russian officials in the Oval Office. “I was in the room and it didn’t happen,” declared National Security Adviser, General H.R. McMaster.

The White House scrambled to respond to a Washington Post report that President Trump revealed classified information to Russia’s Foreign Minister and ambassador. “At no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed and the president did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known,” said the National Security Adviser.

That’s not what the report says. It claims the president talked about ISIS using laptops to smuggle explosives on planes

Intel from an intelligence partner, so sensitive that even our allies hadn’t been told. “When people put their careers on the line for something like this it’s usually because they really believe the public should know about this,” said The Washington Post’s Karen Tumulty.

A source familiar with the conversation tells NBC it’s much ado about nothing.

Democrats call it dangerous. Republicans are more cautious: “It’s disturbing and let’s find out what the details are,” said Senator John McCain, (R) Arizona.

“If it’s accurate, it would be troubling,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, (R) South Carolina.

This comes days after the President fired the FBI Director investigating Trump campaign ties to Russia. “This Russia thing with Trump and Russia, is a made-up story,” said President Donald Trump.

A story with new life this morning leaving the White House once again on defense.

The concern is that even if sources weren’t exposed – sharing this intelligence with Russia without consent could cause our partners to re-think what they tell the U.S. leaving us without key information to figure out what ISIS may be targeting next.

As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

…to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

I have been asking Director Comey & others, from the beginning of my administration, to find the LEAKERS in the intelligence community….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017