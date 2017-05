SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – No injuries were reported after a Ford Explorer pick-up truck caught on fire early Tuesday morning at the entrance to Forest Park on Route 5.

Aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner Dennis Leger told 22News mechanical failure caused the fire.

The department’s Engine 3 and the Massachusetts State Police were working at the site of the fire, which was first reported at around 9:30 A.M.