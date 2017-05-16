The latest in manufacturing on display in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Manufacturing is growing in western Massachusetts again, but it is not the kind of industry that our region’s economy once depended upon. Manufacturing is advanced and based on computer technology. Those working in the field are expected to have more advanced skills than those who worked in manufacturing in generations past.

The latest manufacturing technology is on display in West Springfield this week at the annual EASTEC trade show at the Eastern States Exposition.

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, State Senator Eric Lesser, and West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt were among those there Tuesday to get a look at some of the latest technology. 22News reporter Kait Walsh was there, too. Get a look at the cutting edge of manufacturing- and what it takes to get a job in this growing industry- tonight on 22News starting at 5:00.