The Flash – Infantino Street Scene

(CW) – Barry and the team make a weapon to stop Savitar, but will they be able to power it? The flash is new Tuesday at 8/7c.

With only 24 hours left until Savitar murders Iris (Candice Patton), Barry (Grant Gustin) struggles to save the woman he loves and makes the choice to use any means necessary to do so. Realizing he has one option left to save her, The Flash turns to Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller) for help.

Michael Allowitz directed the episode with story by Andrew Kreisberg and teleplay by Grainne Godfree (#322). The episode airs on May 16, 2017.

