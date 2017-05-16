Supergirl – Nevertheless, She Persisted Trailer

Credit: YouTube, The CW Television Network

(CW) – Supergirl must fight for her city on the season finale of Supergirl next Monday at 8/7c on The CW Springfield.

Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) challenges Rhea (guest star Teri Hatcher) to battle to save National City. Meanwhile, Superman (guest star Tyler Hoechlin) returns and Cat Grant (guest star Calista Flockhart) offers Supergirl some sage advice.

Glen Winter directed the episode with story by Andrew Kreisberg & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Robert Rovner & Caitlin Parrish (#222). The episode airs on May 22, 2017.

