Summer bike safety: Are you wearing your helmet?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – More bicyclists are hitting the road as the weather heats up, but how many are actually wearing helmets?

Less than half of all bike riders wear a helmet in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control. Any rider who doesn’t wear a helmet is at an increased risk for a head injury, and while many parents say they make sure to put a helmet on their kids before a bike ride, some said they fall short when it comes to wearing one themselves.

“I have one, I just never wear it,” said Cellina Abel, of Chicopee. “I don’t know why. I would never ride a motorcycle without a helmet, but for bikes, I’m quick to put on hers but I slack when putting mine on.”

The CDC says says parents can encourage their kids to remember a helmet by always wearing one themselves. Transportation safety agencies said bicycle deaths occur most often between the hours of six and nine p.m., but many of those crashes can be avoided if bikers and drivers alike follow the rules of the road.

