Springfield bus stops could become more accessible

City council to vote on proposal next Monda

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) –  The PVTA is taking steps to make their Springfield bus stops more accessible to people with disabilities.

They want to create concrete slopes in the sidewalks or “landing pads” at 143 stops, to allow wheelchair- access to the bus stops.

Springfield City Councilor Kateri Walsh said the move would make the stops ADA compliant, and that MassDOT would cover the entire cost under a $100,000  grant.

If the Springfield City Council approves the proposal next Monday, the PVTA hopes to finish the work by September.

