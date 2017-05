SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Southampton conducted a week-long handicap placard abuse enforcement operation that ended over the weekend.

“It’s great to see that the majority of people are in compliance with their placards in Southampton,” the police department wrote on their Facebook page.

Out of more than 100 placards checked, Southampton police said they seized three for misuse.

Under state law, misuse of a placard could result in a $500 fine, and a 30-day license suspension.