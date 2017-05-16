Southampton city employees to see salary increase

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News was in Southampton Tuesday night to answer your questions about pay raises for city workers.

A viewer wrote us claiming some city department heads would be getting raises of up to 25%! 22News spoke with a city selectman to find out if there was any truth to this.

Southampton Selectman Charlie Kaniecki told 22News there will be standard 2% salary increase for city employees, but he acknowledged some pay increases would be bigger.

“There are going to be some increases that are going to be far beyond the 2%,” Kaniecki said. “But again, that’s normal business based on a study we had done with the state to determine where we should be putting these salaries.”

Town meeting members also approved a future town-wide proposition two and a half override vote Tuesday night to fund two new positions at the Norris Elementary School.