SPRINGFIELD (WWLP) – A shelter-in-place order was issued at Hampden County Court House in Springfield Tuesday.

Springfield Police Lt. Mark Rolland told 22News, police were called to investigate a suspicious package just before 4 PM.

The unattended packaged was found in a flower planter at the State Street crosswalk.

Springfield arson and bomb squad x-rayed the package and determined it to be harmless.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted after 30 minutes.