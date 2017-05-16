Search continues for missing 20 year-old man

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WWLP) – Local and state police are continuing their search in Norfolk County for a young man who disappeared on Sunday.

The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, along with their dive team and search and rescue team will be searching for 20 year-old Michael Doherty again on Tuesday. Doherty had last been seen in the area of Phyllis Lane in Franklin at around 1:30 Sunday morning. NBC Boston reports that at that time, Doherty had been leaving a gathering of about 25 childhood friends.

Police have been searching for Doherty in the surrounding neighborhood, in the woods, and in Mine Brook, a nearby waterway.

MSP, other agencies resume search for Michael Doherty in Franklin today. MSP search & rescue team, divers, K-9 teams & Air Wing on scene. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 16, 2017

He is described as a white man about 5’10” tall with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Franklin Police at (508) 528-1212.