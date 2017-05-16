Ride to Remember & Las Vegas Icons in Concert Fundraiser

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Ride to Remember charity bike ride honors police officers who have died in the line of duty. This year’s ride is coming up in September, and their Las Vegas icons fundraiser is May 20th! Sgt. John Delaney, Lisa Carter, and Patrick Tobin told us all about the ride and the fundraiser.

Ride to Remember

Fallen but not Forgotten

September 16th

ridetoremember.bike

The Ride to Remember supports these three charities:

1) Massachusetts Fallen Officer Memorial

2) Fallen Officers Alain Beauregard and Michael Schaivina Memorial Soccer Field

3) Christina’s House

Las Vegas Icons in Concert II

May 20th

Hu Ke Lau, Chicopee

