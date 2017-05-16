Ride to Remember & Las Vegas Icons in Concert Fundraiser

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Ride to Remember charity bike ride honors police officers who have died in the line of duty. This year’s ride is coming up in September, and their Las Vegas icons fundraiser is May 20th! Sgt. John Delaney, Lisa Carter, and Patrick Tobin told us all about the ride and the fundraiser.
Ride to Remember
Fallen but not Forgotten
September 16th
ridetoremember.bike
The Ride to Remember supports these three charities:
1) Massachusetts Fallen Officer Memorial
2) Fallen Officers Alain Beauregard and Michael Schaivina Memorial Soccer Field
3) Christina’s House
Las Vegas Icons in Concert II
May 20th
Hu Ke Lau, Chicopee
