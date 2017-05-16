Preview Arrow – Missing

(CW) – Executive Producer Wendy Mericle talks about the latest episode of Arrow.
Black Siren (guest star Katie Cassidy) returns to help Chase (Josh Segarra). Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) organizes a birthday party for Oliver (Stephen Amell) while Lance (Paul Blackthorne) is furious after Rene (Rick Gonzalez) misses the custody hearing for his daughter.
Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Speed Weed & Oscar Balderrama (#522). The episode airs on May 17, 2017.
