Possible record-breaking temperatures on the way for WMass

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Well, it’s about time western Massachusetts has seen some sunshine.

After a cool and rainy pattern, western Massachusetts has finally gotten the spring-like weather we all have been waiting for.

22News went to Look Park in Northampton to find dozens of people walking, riding their bikes, walking their dogs, and just soaking up the sunshine.

Audre from Easthampton told 22News, “I’m loving it the weather it’s great! I love the sunshine, I love to be outside, I was just practicing my golf a little bit hopefully everyone has a chance to get outside today.”

Linda from Holyoke told 22News she thought Tuesday was perfect, “Terrific it really is great, its nice to be able to get out after all that rain.”

From feeling like early April this past weekend, western Massachusetts will be feeling more like July than May. Temperatures are expected to get up into the 80s and even 90s in the next couple of days. Average high temperatures for this time of the year are around 70 degrees, making expected temperatures a good 10 to 15 degrees above average.

Western Massachusetts even has a chance of breaking a couple record high temperatures. It’s something the 22News Storm Team will be keeping an eye on.