Police seek parking meter bandit

(KCRA) Nearly 700 parking meters have been stolen from downtown Stockton, California streets over the past year.

“We don’t understand why they’re down here because they’re not making that much money,” Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva said.

One thief was caught on surveillance video cutting of the heads of several parking meters. Police released the man’s photo Monday, describing him as a white man with a mustache and was seen pushing a large baby stroller.

Some meters are being stolen during the day. One meter was stolen from outside the Stockton Police Department.

“So, very bold, what these suspects are doing,” Silva said.

The city said each meter costs them $800, which includes cost of installation and lost revenue.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2rmsCX6