Police chase ends with deadly crash

(WXIA) Three people were killed after a car flipped into a pond during a police chase in Clayton County, Georgia early Monday.

The entire incident started at 4:20 a.m. when a security guard reported four suspects were robbing a Sprint store in Fayette County. When the guard confronted the suspects and advised them to stop, they ignored him and continued to rob the store.

When Fayette Police officers arrived, the suspects had fled the scene.

At 4:27 a.m., Clayton County Police were advised that officers from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office were chasing a vehicle with four passengers that was traveling east on Flint River Road.

The vehicle that officers were pursuing collided with another car at the intersection. The fleeing car flipped and landed upside down in a pond.

At first, police thought they lost the suspects, so they returned to the scene of the crash. That’s when they found it submerged in the pond.

Three people were dead inside.

