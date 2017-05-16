Overnight closure of Exit 1A tonight

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers be on the look-out: Exit 1A of Interstate 291 will be closed Tuesday. The exit, which brings traffic from I-291 westbound to I-91 southbound, will be closed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, for barrier work. Additional travel time through the area is advised.

Drivers should follow this detour route:

To reach I-91 South from I-291 West/Route 20 West: Take Exit 2B on I-291 West and follow signs for Dwight Street. Turn left on Dwight Street, then turn right on State Street. Turn left on West Columbus Avenue/Hall of Fame Avenue, and bear left after crossing Union Street to merge onto I-91 South.