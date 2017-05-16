Montague residents overwhelmingly in favor of keeping the Turners Falls High School Indians mascot

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP)- Montague residents voted three to one Monday to keep the Turners Falls High School Indians mascot and logo.

75 percent voted in favor of the non-binding referendum.

“If the town is speaking that way by all means, I know there are a lot of people here who played for both sides that still want it to be the Indians, I mean that’s who they are,” said Jonathan Hardy of Greenfield.

“The Indians is a very superficial mascot, and I was glad when they got rid of it,” said John Furbish of Turners Falls.

The signs at Turners Falls High School still say the Indians, but the school has been without a mascot since February when the school committee decided to remove it. They said it’ll be a while before they select a new nickname.

“We don’t want to pick a mascot who angers anyone, you want a mascot which is a unified logo or figure, said Marjorie Levenson, Member of the Gill-Montague Regional School Committee. “It represents the best of Montague.”

Marjorie Levenson told 22News the school committee is trying to determine criteria and a selection process for a new mascot. She said it could take up to 6 months to choose a new mascot.

The school committee will meet tonight at Turners Falls High School to elect a new chair. A mascot discussion is not on their agenda.