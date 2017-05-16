Mass Pike toll plaza renovations expected to be done by end of year

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been nearly seven months since the Mass Pike changed over to all-electronic tolling, but the renovation of the toll plazas is still underway.

All of the toll booths have been demolished and removed, but the process of completing the toll plaza renovation is still going on, and at some points, the restricted lanes and construction work cause traffic backups.

MassDOT told 22News that demolition work at all 23 toll booths on the Mass Pike is either on or ahead of schedule, and are expected to be complete by the end of the year.

One resident said he expected the project to move along a little quicker.

“It’s politics, they’re going to take their time, it’s out of the way,” West Springfield resident Alfred Roy said. “They’re not going to bother with it until they get the time to do it.”

MassDOT says currently, crews are working on road reconstruction operations to prepare the road for highway use. Paving at the plazas in Westfield, West Springfield, Springfield, and Palmer, is scheduled to be complete by July.

Road reconstruction in Chicopee and Ludlow is expected to begin this summer. Final paving and landscaping is set to be complete by the fall.