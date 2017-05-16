Man with gun tried to rob Springfield gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are looking for a suspect in an attempted armed robbery early Tuesday morning in the city’s Six Corners area.

Springfield Police Lt. Richard LaBelle told 22News that a man showed a pistol to the clerk during the attempted robbery at the Hancock Street Citgo Station, just before 2:30 A.M.

The store clerk closed the window and called police, however, and the suspect ran off.

If you have any information, call Springfield Police detectives at (413) 787-6355.