Man accused of attacking Springfield officer with steak knife

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield police officer was able to escape without injuries after a man allegedly tried to stab him with a steak knife Sunday evening.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, Juan Delvalle, 22, of Springfield was arrested shortly after the attempted assault on Officer James Burgos at police headquarters. Delvalle is now charged with armed assault with intent to murder and being a disorderly person.

Delaney says that Delvalle came into the station at around 6:55 that evening and came to the front window where Burgos was working- claiming that he had been jumped, and someone still was trying to beat him up. Delaney said that Burgos appeared confused, and Burgos had him sit down in the lobby for his own protection.

Burgos had been inside a protective glass enclosure at the front desk, but stepped away for a moment to open the door for to accept a delivery of food for the inmates being housed in the lockup. It was then that Delaney says Delvalle ran up to Burgos and jammed a 10” steak knife (with a 6” blade) into Burgos’ side. The suspect then ran out of the building.

Delaney says that Burgos was wearing a protective vest at the time, and Delvalle had been holding the knife incorrectly, so the officer managed to escape the ordeal uninjured.

Officers searched the neighborhood around the police station, but were unable to find the suspect. Detectives took surveillance video from the station to local agencies that help the homeless, and they were able to identify Delvalle as their suspect. Detectives were able to find him at the emergency department at Baystate Medical Center Monday afternoon, and he was placed under arrest.

In a posting on the department’s official Facebook page, Delaney commended the work of the detectives who handled the case.

“Great investigation by Captain Trent Duda and the detectives identifying and arresting this dangerous suspect in less than 24 hours after he tried to stab Officer Burgos. All police work is NEVER routine. We are all glad that Officer Burgos is okay,” Delaney wrote.

Delvalle is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at Springfield District Court.