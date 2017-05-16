iZombie – Dirt Nap Time Scene

(CW) – Shenae Grimes from “90210” guest stars in a new episode of iZombie, Tuesday at 9/8c on The CW Springfield.

When Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) work together to solve the murder of a very charming, but womanizing, preschool teacher, things get interesting when they bring his jealous girlfriend Piper (guest star Shenae Grimes) in for questioning. Meanwhile, Peyton (Aly Michalka) is assigned a very interesting case. Lastly, Blaine (David Anders) finds himself in a bad situation.

Rahul Kohli also stars. Michael Fields directed the episode written by Deirdre Mangan (#307). The episode airs on May 16, 2017.

Click here to view the video on your mobile device >>

Connect with IZOMBIE Online:

Visit IZOMBIE WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/iZombie

Like IZOMBIE on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwizombie

Follow IZOMBIE on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cwizombie

Follow IZOMBIE on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/thecwizombie

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/