iZombie – Dirt Nap Time Scene

(CW) – Shenae Grimes from “90210” guest stars in a new episode of iZombie, Tuesday at 9/8c on The CW Springfield.

When Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) work together to solve the murder of a very charming, but womanizing, preschool teacher, things get interesting when they bring his jealous girlfriend Piper (guest star Shenae Grimes) in for questioning. Meanwhile, Peyton (Aly Michalka) is assigned a very interesting case. Lastly, Blaine (David Anders) finds himself in a bad situation.

Rahul Kohli also stars. Michael Fields directed the episode written by Deirdre Mangan (#307). The episode airs on May 16, 2017.

