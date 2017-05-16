Hung jury on most charges in child rape trial

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — The trial of a Massachusetts man who had been charged with raping two girls has ended in a mistrial on most of the offenses.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that 43-year-old Kevin DiRocco had faced 11 charges, including aggravated rape and abuse of a child. A judge Monday declared a mistrial on 10 of those charges after the jury could not reach a verdict. DiRocco was acquitted of a charge of indecent assault and battery on a child.

Prosecutors say DiRocco assaulted the girls starting in 1998 when they were about 3 or 4, and ending about a decade later when they were in their early teens.

DiRocco, who lived in Easthampton at the time, knew the girls.

DiRocco took the stand in his own defense to deny the allegations.

Information from: Daily Hampshire Gazette (Northampton, Mass.), http://www.gazettenet.com