Hampden DA awards Longmeadow High School with $10,000

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Students and faculty at Longmeadow High School received the Impaired Driving Public Service Announcement Billboard Challenge award from Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, on Tuesday.

“I am tremendously proud to be able to present this award to Longmeadow High School. The students work shows their early commitment to public service and the safety of their communities,” Gulluni said. “The students involved did a superb job and the residents of Longmeadow and Hampden County as a whole should be proud of their efforts.”

The $10,000 grant will be used to upgrade the school’s technological capabilities. The winning billboard submitted by Longmeadow High School, will be displayed on a billboard somewhere in Hampden County.

Students from more than a dozen high schools across the county took part in the DA’s Impaired Driving PSA and Billboard Challenge in March.

The schools that won the challenge were announced at the StoptheSwerve event, held at the Basketball Hall of Fame. This year, Gulluni has presented a total of $34,500 to area high schools.