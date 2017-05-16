Gov. Baker tours high-speed internet expansion site

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Charter Communications reached an agreement last year to upgrade and expand their broadband services to Hinsdale, Lanesborough and West Stockbridge. Governor Baker was in West Stockbridge to make sure that project was moving along as it should.

This high speed internet upgrade was made possible through a $1.6 million grant from the Massachusetts Broadband Institute. The project, also known as “the last mile,” started through an initiative to provide sustainable, high-speed broadband services to under-served areas in western Massachusetts.

“We’ve been pretty aggressive about trying to get this project done,” Gov. Baker told 22News. “It’s really important to us that everyone in Massachusetts have access to high speed internet connectivity. We’ve been chasing this plan pretty hard for the last six or seven months.”

This will now serve residents in the 44 remaining unserved communities in western and north central Massachusetts. The project is scheduled to be completed by the beginning of 2018. The estimated cost of the project is nearly $4 million.