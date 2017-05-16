Fiancee says Aaron Hernandez denied rumors he was gay

His fiancee said there was no note addressed to Kyle Kennedy

Associated Press Published:
This image released by CBS Television Distribution shows Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez fiancee of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez during an interview on the "Dr. Phil" show. The two-part interview is scheduled to air on Monday and Tuesday. (CBS Television Distribution via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — The fiancee of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez says he told her rumors that he was gay or bisexual were not true.

The second part of a two-part interview with Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez aired Tuesday on the “Dr. Phil” show.

Jenkins-Hernandez told host Dr. Phillip McGraw that Hernandez was “very much a man” to her and called the rumors “embarrassing” and “hurtful.”

She says she doesn’t believe Hernandez and fellow prisoner Kyle Kennedy were lovers or even close friends. She says Hernandez didn’t talk about him.

Jenkins-Hernandez said Monday she doesn’t think the former New England Patriots tight end killed himself last month, as authorities have said.

She says there was a suicide note for her and one for their daughter but there was no note addressed to Kennedy.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

