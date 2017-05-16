Ex-doctor to be sentenced for prescribing pills to addicts

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A doctor who pleaded guilty to charges that he over-prescribed powerful painkillers to addicts will be sentenced in a Pittsfield courtroom Tuesday. Last month, Dr. Fernando Jayma admitted to 22 counts of issuing false prescriptions, as well as medical fraud by provider, and larceny over $250.

Jayma practiced medicine in Ludlow, where he wrote prescriptions to patients that the attorney general’s office says had known substance abuse issues. Among the drugs he prescribed were oxycodone, morphine, fentanyl, and methadone.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that Jayma was the number-two prescriber of oxycodone statewide; prescribing the drug at a rate of 11 times the average.

Jayma was also charged with defrauding MassHealth; the state’s Medicaid system. He voluntarily gave up his license to practice medicine following his arrest in December of 2015.

Prosecutors have requested that Jayma be sentenced to three years in state prison, followed by five years of probation. Jayma’s attorney is seeking a suspended jail sentence for his client, with five years of probation.

Jayma is scheduled to be sentenced at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday afternoon at Berkshire Superior Court in Pittsfield. Though the case originated in Hampden County, sentencing is being held in the Berkshires because that is where Justice Edward McDonough (who presided over the case) is sitting this month.

