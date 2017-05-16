Dr. Phil – “Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée addresses the rumors”

Watch part 2 of Dr. Phil's exclusive interview with the wife of Aaron Hernandez

WWLP 22News Published:

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Dr. Phil’s exclusive interview continues with the fiancée of former football star Aaron Hernandez.

Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez speaks out for the first time following Hernandez’s suicide and responds to rumors about his sexuality and his alleged intimate relationship with a fellow inmate.

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

