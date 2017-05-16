Dr. Phil – “Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée addresses the rumors”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Dr. Phil’s exclusive interview continues with the fiancée of former football star Aaron Hernandez.
- Dr. Phil – ” Exclusive: Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée breaks her silence”
- Dr. Phil Exclusive: Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee
- Fiancee: Aaron Hernandez thought he was going to be freed
Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez speaks out for the first time following Hernandez’s suicide and responds to rumors about his sexuality and his alleged intimate relationship with a fellow inmate.
Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.