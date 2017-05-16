Dr. Phil – “Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée addresses the rumors”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Dr. Phil’s exclusive interview continues with the fiancée of former football star Aaron Hernandez.

Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez speaks out for the first time following Hernandez’s suicide and responds to rumors about his sexuality and his alleged intimate relationship with a fellow inmate.

