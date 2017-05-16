Chicopee weekly road work schedule released

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is another week of road work on Chicopee’s long-running sewer separation project. The city has released the following work schedule for the coming days:
|Road
|Work Description
|Beston St.
|Installation of sewer main 5/16- 5/26
|Burnett Rd. (From Sandtrap Way towards Ludlow town line)
|Installation of water main 5/15- 5/19- EXPECT DELAYS, Plan ahead!
|Chapin St.
|Tree removal in prep. of sidewalk recon. 4/10-4/12
|East St.
|Sidewalk Recon. various sections as marked 4/7-4/14
|Gilmore St.
|Sidewalk Recon. various sections as marked 4/17-4/21
|Harvard St.
|Installation of water services 5/8- 5/12
|Main St.
|Sidewalk Recon. in front of Post Office 4/5-4/12
|Margaret St.
|Paving scheduled for 5/16
|Olivine St.
|Paving scheduled for 5/16
|Perrault St.
|Paving scheduled for 5/16
|Prospect St.
|Sidewalk Recon. Buckley Blvd to Factory St. 5/1-5/12
|Sandtrap Way
|Installation of water services 5/22- 5/27
|St. Louis St.
|Paving scheduled for 5/16
|Walnut St.
|Installation of sewer main 5/22- 5/27 (From Church to Broadway)
|Willimansett Sewer Project
|Raising of structures in newly paved areas begins 5/18
|Yvonne St.
|Paving scheduled for 5/16