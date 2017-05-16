Chicopee weekly road work schedule released

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is another week of road work on Chicopee’s long-running sewer separation project. The city has released the following work schedule for the coming days:

Road Work Description Beston St. Installation of sewer main 5/16- 5/26 Burnett Rd. (From Sandtrap Way towards Ludlow town line) Installation of water main 5/15- 5/19- EXPECT DELAYS, Plan ahead! Chapin St. Tree removal in prep. of sidewalk recon. 4/10-4/12 East St. Sidewalk Recon. various sections as marked 4/7-4/14 Gilmore St. Sidewalk Recon. various sections as marked 4/17-4/21 Harvard St. Installation of water services 5/8- 5/12 Main St. Sidewalk Recon. in front of Post Office 4/5-4/12 Margaret St. Paving scheduled for 5/16 Olivine St. Paving scheduled for 5/16 Perrault St. Paving scheduled for 5/16 Prospect St. Sidewalk Recon. Buckley Blvd to Factory St. 5/1-5/12 Sandtrap Way Installation of water services 5/22- 5/27 St. Louis St. Paving scheduled for 5/16 Walnut St. Installation of sewer main 5/22- 5/27 (From Church to Broadway) Willimansett Sewer Project Raising of structures in newly paved areas begins 5/18 Yvonne St. Paving scheduled for 5/16