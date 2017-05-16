Caffeine overdose kills teen

(WIS) A South Carolina teenager’s death is being blamed on a caffeine overdose.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts held a news conference Monday to discuss the results of the investigation into the death of Davis Allen Cripe, who died on April 26 at Palmetto Health Parkridge Hospital after collapsing in a classroom.

“We lost Davis from a totally legal substance,” Watts says. He determined Cripe died from a caffeine-induced cardiac event after drinking an energy beverage along with other caffeinated drinks.

Watts says Davis was healthy to that point. He did not use alcohol or drugs and there were no indications of underlying medical issues that might have been a factor.

“It was so much caffeine at the time of his death, that it caused his arrhythmia,” he said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2qs1DJu