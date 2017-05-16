Bicyclist struck and killed by car in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A bicyclist was struck and killed by a car in Northampton Monday afternoon.

Northwestern District Attorney Spokeswoman Mary Carey told 22News that Alan H. Porter, 78, of Florence was struck while riding his bike on Nonotuck Street. According to Carey, Porter was exiting Hinckley Street and attempting to cross Nonotuck Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

Porter was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where he died. The driver stayed at the crash site and cooperated with police. Carey said drug or alcohol impairment was not a factor in the crash.

There is no word at this time whether any charges or citations will be filed. The crash is being investigated by the Northampton Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.