Baker administration announces funding for collaborative workspaces

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Shared workspaces are a growing trend in this economy. And now, western Massachusetts is getting on board.

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito was in Holyoke Tuesday morning to announce more than $2 million in funding for the state’s collaborative workspace program.

The money will fund the development of workspaces for companies to share. It will also provide seed money for small businesses to help make their visions a reality.

“This is important for those entrepreneurs and small business start ups that are able to collaborate with others, utilize spaces together, reduce their cost at this early stage of development and start to grow their business,” Lt. Gov. Polito said.

The Baker administration will provide $1 million of the funding. The Barr Foundation has also pledged to contribute nearly $2 million over the next three years.