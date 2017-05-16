Baker administration announces funding for collaborative workspaces

Baker administration and Barr Foundation pledged over $2 million over three years.

Kara Dominick Published: Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Shared workspaces are a growing trend in this economy. And now, western Massachusetts is getting on board.

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito was in Holyoke Tuesday morning to announce more than $2 million in funding for the state’s collaborative workspace program.

The money will fund the development of workspaces for companies to share. It will also provide seed money for small businesses to help make their visions a reality.

“This is important for those entrepreneurs and small business start ups that are able to collaborate with others, utilize spaces together, reduce their cost at this early stage of development and start to grow their business,” Lt. Gov. Polito said.

The Baker administration will provide $1 million of the funding. The Barr Foundation has also pledged to contribute nearly $2 million over the next three years.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s