After a rainy break, pollen is back in the air

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Some of us got some relief from the pollen this past weekend, but the dry weather is bringing the pollen back! If you have allergies, you surely have felt the difference from this past weekend to Tuesday.

The rain had helped wash some of the pollen out of the air over the weekend, but thanks to the dry and warmer weather Tuesday (and throughout the rest of the week), pollen levels are expected to be high again.

The main allergens are all tree pollens: birch, maple, and juniper. Linda from Holyoke told 22News that she relies on medication to help with her symptoms.

“I take a Zyrtec. I start it March 1. It is supposed to be May 1, but with the weather the way it is, once in a while I have to pop one during the week,” she said.

Expect pollen counts to be high Tuesday through Sunday. And even after the tree pollen is gone, allergy sufferers are not in the clear: grass pollen season begins soon.